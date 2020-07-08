LG’s GX soundbar is designed to partner its excellent GX 'Gallery' OLED TV

Great news for those investing in LG's 2020 TV lineup: the GX 'Gallery' OLED series (featuring the excellent 65-in OLED65GX) now has a new wireless soundbar. LG says the new GX soundbar is designed specifically to deliver an exceptional home entertainment experience as well as stylistic integration with its newest GX series OLED TVs. So, premium TV, premium soundbar.

Visually, the GX soundbar is the ideal companion to LG’s artistically-inspired and thin-bezelled 'Gallery' series OLEDs. The soundbar can be mounted either flush on the wall (directly under the TV), or supported using the included steel stand. The GX soundbar is identical in width and finish to the 65-inch LG GX Gallery series TV – the one we awarded five stars to under review.

LG's GX soundbar is a 3.1-channel system, promising Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for immersive, three-dimensional audio. The Seoul-based electronics giant says the speaker is Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through, promising truly cinematic home viewing. The included subwoofer connects wirelessly to the soundbar to deliver bass frequencies from anywhere in your room. You could, says LG, also add the wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately) to deliver even more power and immersion.

The soundbar boasts easy connectivity options including eARC (meaning high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio are on the menu) and Bluetooth for easy streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

The LG GX soundbar is Hi-Res Audio certified, too, offering lossless playback at 24-bit/96kHz. LG's built-in LG AI Sound Pro feature promises to analyses and automatically apply the best sound settings regardless of the content, for maximum listening enjoyment every time.

At £999 ($999, around AU$1599), it’s certainly not the cheapest soundbar in LG's 2020 soundbar lineup, but considering that the GX 'Gallery' OLED we tested will set you back £3499 / $3500 / AU$5999 it’s clearly aimed at the high end market.

Will the performance match the hype? We hope to get back to you on that one, soon...

