LG's 2020 soundbars deliver Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

LG has confirmed the release of its 2020 soundbar range with a seven-strong lineup from the affordable to the really quite expensive.

After teasing details at CES at the start of the year, LG has now released more information on the form and functions, not to mention the all-important prices.

LG's flagship soundbar for 2020 is the SN11RG (pictured, top). It's a 7.1.4 set-up that comes complete with two wireless rear speakers, both of which are forward and up-firing. For other soundbar models, you can add full surround sound via LG's optional SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit.

Available now, the SN11RG will cost £1499 in the UK. It also supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the next-gen audio formats, as does the majority of the LG soundbar lineup.

The LG SN4 soundbar (Image credit: LG)

LG is also continuing its relationship with British hi-fi specialist Meridian Audio, with more models than ever boasting Bass and Space technology (which claims to both boost low frequencies and widen the soundstage) and Image Elevation (which raises the perceived height of vocals and instruments).

Elsewhere in the lineup, LG has the SN9YG (£799.99), the SN7Y (£499.99) and SN7CY (£399.99), all offering Meridian technology and high-resolution audio support.

If you're after something a little more affordable, the SN4 soundbar (pictured, above) is priced at just £199.99, but still offers wireless Bluetooth streaming, AI Sound Pro and a wireless subwoofer, as well as the SN5Y (£299.99) which offers DTS Virtual:X technology for a pseudo surround sound effect.

Other features on the menu include 4K pass-through, HDMI eARC and Google Assistant support.

