LG's flagship UST projector will produce a huge 120-inch picture at just 18.3cm from the wall

LG has unveiled what's thought to be the brightest triple laser Ultra Short Throw projector on the market.

The flagship LG HU915QE, which comes hot on the heels of the HU715Q, boasts 3700 lumens of brightness and can produce a 120-inch image when positioned just 18.3cm from the wall.

Triple laser tech, combined with LG's own Brightness Optimizer II, should make for a bright picture in broad daylight, while HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping aims to fine-tune colour and contrast in real time.

Designed for 'luxurious homes', the HU915QE comes wrapped in swanky fabric cover created by Danish textile company Kvadrat from 45% recycled wool, so it should blend in with your home furnishings.

LG webOS offers access to streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV, plus streaming via Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. Prefer hardwired connections? The HU915QE sports three HDMI sockets with support for eARC and two USB 2.0 ports.

LG has stepped up the sonics with a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system. It's rated at 40 watts (double that of the HU715Q) and offers the option to expand to "surround sound" by adding one or two Bluetooth speakers.

After a serious home cinema experience but don't want to set aside a large portion of your home to build a dedicated home theatre? LG's HU915QE could be just the ticket.

LG says the HU915QE CineBeam 4K laser projector will be available in the US and Europe in the "first half of 2022". There's no official price yet, but third-party retailers are taking pre-orders for $5996 (around £4800 / AU$8500).

