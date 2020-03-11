LG begins rollout of 2020 8K and 4K OLED TVs this month

LG's 8K and 4K OLED TVs for 2020 will begin rolling out in South Korea and the United States this month, to be followed by European markets and other regions in – we imagine – the subsequent weeks.

The 2020 line-up comprises 14 models, including LG's first-ever 48in 4K OLED and a brand-new, ultra-thin 4K GX Gallery series (55in, 65in and 77in sizes).

The GX 4K OLED line replaces last year's top-end E9 series, and below it sits the entry-level BX and midrange CX 4K OLED ranges to replace last year's B9 and C9 respectively. Each range is available in 55in, 65in and 77in sizes, with the CX also offering that new 48in model.

LG says the 65in GX Gallery set, designed to be mounted flush to a wall, is only 20mm thick. It doesn't need a separate control box - all your cables are simply fed through a recessed area on the rear of the TV.

LG's Wallpaper series returns this year as the WX range, too, and the company confirmed that its 65in rollable 4K OLED (65RX), which made its world debut way back at CES 2019, will finally go on sale later this year.

LG CX OLED TV at CES 2020 (Image credit: Future)

LG's ZX 'Real 8K' OLEDs (88OLEDZX and 77OLEDZX) and NanoCell 8K LCDs (Nano95, Nano97 and Nano99), meanwhile, will be among the first 8K TVs to brandish the Consumer Technology Association's 8K Ultra HD logo when they arrive, having met the industry body's criteria for 8K TV. LG is aiming to differentiate its 8K TVs from others based on "contrast modulation" or "CM" (i.e how many pixels are clearly distinguished from one another and how distinctly they appear to the eye). It says its 8K OLEDs deliver a CM of at least 90 per cent.

LG has confirmed its 8K TVs can play 8K content over their HDMI and USB inputs, and support the streaming codecs being used by streaming platforms such as YouTube (HEVC, VP9 and AV1). Every 8K set supports 8K at 60fps for streaming and over HDMI.

All of the 8K and 4K 2020 OLEDs (with the probable exception of the BX models) feature LG's next-gen AI processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 3, which promises extra processing power and advanced algorithms to improve picture and sound quality over the 2019 models. Good news for sports fans: the OLEDs have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Two notable TV picture modes were announced at CES in January, Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode – and every LG supports both. Every LG 2020 smart TV also comes installed with Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix.

We will have to wait until the OLED TVs start being listed to find out pricing, but on the basis that the rollout will happen this month, we shouldn't have too long to wait.

