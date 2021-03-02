Latest iPhone 13 rumours suggest bigger batteries and 120Hz displays

This year's iPhone could have a couple of major display improvements compared to the iPhone 12: a higher refresh rate and a smaller notch. That's according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, (via MacRumors).

Kuo has a very good track record of accurate Apple predictions, so when he speaks, it's worth listening. He also spilled the beans on the next iPhone SE, as well as when we might see the fabled folding iPhone.

But we'll start with the iPhone 13. Kuo reckons the line-up will be identical to the iPhone 12 range, allaying fears that the Mini variant would be axed due to poor sales. The two Pro models – which would be the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max – will have 120Hz screens, which is double the refresh rate available in the iPhone 12 range, and equal to the Samsung Galaxy S21.

A higher refresh rate means the screen reacts faster to what's happening, rendering moving images more smoothly.

Kuo also predicts a smaller notch, which will eat into the screen less. He also believes Apple won't adopt a smaller 'hole punch' notch until 2022 at the earliest.

Apple will stick with the Lightning port for the iPhone 13, scotching rumours of a move to USB-C (as it has done on some of its iPads). This is due to USB-C's lower waterproof rating. This year's iPhones will also have bigger batteries and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem (the iPhone 12 features the X55).

Kuo says a new iPhone SE is in the works, which will have 5G and a faster processor. Though it won't launch until the first half of 2022.

Finally, Kuo also backs up rumors that Apple is working on a folding iPhone. He says it will have a screen between 7.5 and 8 inches in size and is slated to launch in 2023. However, he stresses that the device is still in the research stage, and so Apple could still decide not to proceed with it.

The iPhone 13 is thought to launch this September, in line with previous iPhone ranges.

