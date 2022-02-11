It looks as though Apple could be readying a dedicated 'Apple Classical' app

The newest beta version of Apple Music came to Android two days ago and, along with a sizeable upgrade to the home screen widgets (which users are saying betters Apple's own iOS experience), it also reveals the possible name of Apple’s standalone classical music app based on the now-defunct Primephonic. And that name? Apple Classical.

Thanks to 9to5Google, who decompiled the latest version of the app that Google uploaded to the Play Store (called an 'APK Insight' post, since the Android app files are named APKs), various lines of code were revealed, thus hinting at possible future features. It's worth remembering that Google may never actually bring said features to fruition (the beta version of a software product is one used in the final stage of testing, before it is commercially released) and it's all subject to interpretation, but the findings are interesting nonetheless.

As explained by the publication, Apple Music typically includes two Android widgets. Version 3.9 – which is expected to roll out officially in March, possibly alongside Apple's own iOS 15.4 release – updates them in various ways, including less border padding and widget backgrounds that are themed to the current song's artwork before reverting back to that red/pink hue when nothing is playing.

In case you didn't know, last August Apple acquired Primephonic to boost its classical music offering, and the Netherlands-based service later shut its doors for good. The Apple Music beta features a string that reveals the name "Apple Classical", and it makes sense; the Cupertino giant made no secret then of its plan to launch a dedicated classical music offering in 2022. While 'Apple Classical' isn't the most inventive moniker we've heard, Ronseal would certainly approve – and it's not dissimilar to the launch of Apple One, Apple's subscription service bundle (which allows you to bundle up to six services into 'one') back in October 2020.

Of course, that name could always change before launch...

