iPhone 14 tipped for "a complete redesign" in 2022

The iPhone 14 is tipped for a "complete redesign", according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The respected Apple watcher says users can expect "new entry-level and Pro models” in 2022, and that the minor changes this year mean that Apple’s engineers have been busy "working behind the scenes on bigger things”. Cue oohs and aahs.

Gurman's Power On newsletter goes on to say that iPhone Mini is most likely dead and buried. Instead, Apple could release a regular-sized iPhone 14 alongside a super-sized Max version, and two Pro models.

Plenty of iPhone 14 has cropped up lately, despite the fact that the iPhone 13 has only just hit stores. Tech analyst Jon Prosser has released what he claims is "a closer first look" at the iPhone 14.

The unofficial renders (one of which is pictured above) shows what the iPhone 14 Pro Max could look like without a camera bump and unsightly notch. Prosser claims the artwork is based on a device that he was shown, but not allowed to photograph.

Even Ming-Chi Kuo – arguably the most well-known Apple watcher – has weighed in on the next iPhone. He agrees with Gurman that the Mini will be retired, and reckons that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will lose the notch in favour of a pin-hole selfie camera, as seen Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The iPhone 14 isn't the only iPhone featured in Gurman's newsletter. The Bloomberg tipster also claimed that Apple's first foldable iPhone, dubbed the iPhone Fold, could launch "in a few years".

