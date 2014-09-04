The HDJ-C70 headphones comprise 40mm aperture drivers with neodymium magnets to "accurately reproduce deep bass notes and clear low to medium frequencies".

A new sound-isolation chamber - inherited from the HDJ-1500s - aims to eliminate background noise when used either inside or outside the DJ booth. The ear pads have been made with soft faux leather for enhanced isolation, while a flexible polyamide resin headband delivers both a lightweight design and a secure fit. Both ear cups can be rotated 90-degrees in either direction and have rubber grips on the outside.

The HDJ-C70 headphones come supplied with two detachable, anti-tangle cords: 1.6m straight and 1m curled (3.0m when extended), as well as a carry pouch. The headband, housing, head cushion and ear pads can all be replaced too. The Pioneer HDJ-C70 DJ headphones will be available from October for £150.

