A special premium version of the company's range-topping Retro design is to appear as a limited edition for the Christmas season, while the company's Earth Series has been designed with eco-friendliness in mind.

The Retro Infinity Xmas Limited Edition will combine the vintage looks of the current Retro model with some sonic improvements designed to give the headphones 'an even more rousing and full-bodied bass, along with clear and detailed midrange and treble.'

In addition, the new model, available in a range of colours, will have a special headband made from leather and velvet, and will come in luxury gift-packaging.

Minimising packaging is part of the story with the Earth Series, which uses recycled paper and rPET (recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate), while the headphones themselves are made from eco-friendly materials and feature a 'globe' styling job.

Like the Retro model, the Earth Series will be available from retailers in Europe and North America from next month.



