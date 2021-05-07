Hurry! Save 30% on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

On the hunt for a hot headphones deal? How about a whopping £110 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700? Bose's premium wireless headphones are down from £349 to £239 right now – that's a saving of over 30%!

We praised these premium headphones for their "crystal-clear sound" and "next-gen noise-cancellation" when we reviewed them at £349. So at £239, we have absolutely no hesitation in recommending them at this crazy-low price. The deal applies to both black and silver finishes – the choice is yours.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 earned a positive four-star review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, lively sound and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, volume controls and battery check while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you precise control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

At the time of our original review, the only downside we could find was the price and performance compared to their closest rivals, the Sony WH-1000XM3. Now that ElectricShop has slashed £110 off the price, we'd happily snap up a pair.

