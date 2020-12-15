Hurry! Get four months of ANY Tidal plan for just £4 with this streaming deal of the year

Christmas is just a few days away, and although our current circumstances aren't exactly normal for this time of year, Tidal has announced a superb music streaming deal worth investigating. Tidal is offering new customers four months of any Tidal plan for just £4($4, AU$4) thanks to its new holiday offer.

That means for less than the price of a beer, those who haven't signed up to the service before can have 120 days of Tidal Premium (offering standard music quality, normally £9.99/month) or Tidal Premium Family (for up to five members, RRP £14.99/month), or Tidal HiFi (lossless quality, normally £19.99/month) or Tidal Hi-Fi Family (for up to six people, RRP £29.99/month).

Tidal's Student (normally £4.99) and Student Hi-Fi (£9.99) plans are also available for this discounted price.

Tidal four months subscription for £4/$4/AU$4

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just £4 ($4, AU$4) for four months, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile.View Deal

Needless to say, unless you'd rather open Tidal out to the whole household with the Family plan, we'd get stuck into the HiFI tier, which is Tidal's most premium. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should.

