New from California-based High Resolution Technologies is the HeadStreamer, based on its previous iStreamer and Music Streamer models but combining a USB DAC with a built-in headphone amplifier.

Selling for £145 when it goes on sale next month via UK distributor Audiofreaks, the new model takes power as well as data via USB, uses asynchronous transfer to cut jitter, and is able to handle datastreams up to 96kHz/24-bit.

The analogue headphone amplifier its own volume control, and the device is designed so 'music lovers can enjoy high quality music playback wherever and whenever they travel with their computer and a pair of headphones.'

It will be supplied with a velvet carry pouch and a 0.5m USB cable.

