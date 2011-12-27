We've trawled the web to find some of the best deals on Blu-ray players in the Boxing Day sales. Here's what we've found so far:

Toshiba BDX1200 BD player £39.95: Richer Sounds

Toshiba BDX1250 Blu-ray player for £49.99, was £99.99 (save £50): Home Cinema Store

LG BD650 £49.99: Dixons

Panasonic DMP-BDT100 £59.99: Hyperfi

Sony BDP-S185 £74.95: Richer Sounds

Sony BDP-S380 £89.99: Amazon

Pioneer BDP-140 £99: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

Panasonic DMP-BDT210 £139: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

Panasonic DMP-BDT-310 £149.99: Amazon

Denon DBP-2012 £529: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

Stocks may be limited and prices subject to change. If you spot any more hot deals on Blu-ray players, let us know in the comments box below.

