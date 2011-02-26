Trending

Highlights from the Bristol Show 2011

The Bristol Show is in full swing this weekend, and we've been rushing around like mad things covering all the exciting new hi-fi and home cinema kit being launched at the show.

We've already covered a huge amount in our news channel, video report and dedicated blog, but just for your enjoyment here are some more pictures we took around the show yesterday.

Come and meet the team for free tech help and advice

We've got some stunning prizes to give away, together worth £10k

Our 3D TV and network streaming demo is proving highly popular

Managing editor Jonny Evans puts our demo system through its paces

We hope you're paying attention at the back!

Check out those impressive Tannoy speakers and Denon POA-A1HD

Cyrus's new Streamline system goes on sale in March for £1600

Rear panel of the Cyrus Streamline

Simple Audio player multiroom system with Q Acoustics speakers

Sony's flagship STR-DA5600ES 7.1 internet receiver £2000

Wilson Benesch Vector £7800

And finally, something a little more traditional...