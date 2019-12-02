Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday TV deals available

Cyber Monday TV deal quick links
While great TV deals have already come and gone over the Black Friday weekend, which shows the importance of snapping up deals quickly before they go out of stock, Cyber Monday TV deals are here and, thankfully, just as good. Arguably, they're even better.
We've trawled through every major US retailers' TV deals to pick out the very best, and below are our curated list of six, from 43-inch to 65-inch screens, LCDs to OLEDs, and $300 buys to those that are five times that...
Spectre 50in Class 4K LED TV
$399.99 $189.99 at Walmart
Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4k video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount.View Deal
Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV $
800 $498 at Walmart
Already the most affordable model in Samsung's 2019 QLED range, the 43-inch Q60R is now cheaper than ever. With premium, OLED-rivalling QLED tech and among the most competitive smart TV offerings, it's quality for your money.View Deal
TCL 75in 4-series 4K UHD TV with Roku
$900 $600 at Best Buy
75 inches of 4K UHD resolution, the Roku platform inbuilt and two 10W main channel speakers for better sound to boot. We haven't tested this TCL model ourselves but, with a huge third slashed off the price, it's an awful lot of TV for little money. A superb Cyber Monday deal. View Deal
Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV
$1500 $998 at Walmart
If you want a bigger-sized QLED, this is the best-value TV deal. The Q70R offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90R but at a lower price. The 65in version of this TV has recently won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award.View Deal
LG OLED55C9PUA 55in 4K OLED TV
$2500 $1497 at Walmart
Alternatively, those looking for a premium 55in TV can opt for an OLED TV – and this one is the very best. In fact, we recently crowned it our favourite TV of the year – and that was before the $1000 price cut.View Deal
Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot
$500 $300 at Best Buy
Got a more modest budget? Looking for a second-room TV? This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the free Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal
Vizio 55-inch D55X-G1 4K HDR TV
$478 £279.99 at Walmart
Vizio 4K TVs are impressive on paper and tend to come with tempting price tags. This 55-inch LED backlight model is packed with features including Smartcast 3.0. which allows you to stream 4K HDR video from apps like Netflix and Hulu.View Deal