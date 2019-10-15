Google Nest Mini boasts twice the bass and a wall-mount option

Alongside the highly leaked Pixel 4 phones and much-rumoured next-gen Pixel Buds, Google used today's annual Made By Google stage to introduce another prophesied new product, the Google Nest Mini.

A replacement for the 2017-introduced Google Home Mini, the new budget smart speaker commits to Google's new 'Nest' smart home branding, which, it announced in May, is what its new smart home products will now fall under.

It looks similar to its predecessor, but its fabric top is now made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, and there's now a fourth, 'Sky' blue colourway. The talking point from a design point of view, however, is that the Nest Mini can now be wall-mounted if owners so wish.

Google says it boasts twice the strength of the original's bass performance, and is also clearer and more natural-sounding too. A third microphone is now onboard to ensure your voice commands to its built-in Google Assistant are heard loud and clear.

Naturally, you still get everything Google's music streaming and voice control platform offers in a compact, affordable package. It's now just, supposedly, better.

Available to pre-order today for £49/$49, the Google Nest Mini starts shipping on 22nd October.

