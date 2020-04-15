Get three months of Tidal HiFi free with Bluesound purchases this month

At times like these, we need music more than ever. That's why we're alerting you to the fact that if you buy any qualifying hi-fi product from multi-room mogul Bluesound between now and the end of the month, you'll get three months of Tidal's Award-winning HiFi service absolutely free.

Free Tidal HiFi for 3 months with Bluesound purchase

Get free Tidal worth £60 when you buy a qualifying Bluesound product. Simply provide a picture of the receipt, check your email within two business days, and voila – you'll have a code to claim free Tidal HiFi for three months.

Most of the Bluesound catalogue qualifies, including the Node, Node 2 and Node 2i streamers; the Powernode, Powernode 2 and Powernode 2i streaming amplifiers; the Vault, Vault 2 and Vault 2i music servers; the range of Pulse, Pulse Flex and Pulse Mini wireless speakers; and the Pulse Soundbar, Pulse Soundbar 2i and Pulse Sub. A full list of qualifying items can be found on the Bluesound website.

Upon reviewing Tidal's streaming service, we couldn't help but conclude that 'whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. We’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can.' So if you're looking to invest in new multi-room wireless kit, Tidal is a top nab in the process.

