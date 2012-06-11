Future Sound Lab has adopted Bluetooth technology for its latest pair of wireless headphones.

The £60 FSL Zero is a lightweight, circumaural pair of cans with built-in Bluetooth and easy-to-access control buttons for volume, play, pause, and track skip on the earcups.

There's a built-in mic too for making and receiving phone calls, and FSL claims its advanced dual-damped sound balancing technology "provides wide bandwidth, high-definition sound".

The FSL Zero headphones are available exclusively in the UK from iHeadphones.

