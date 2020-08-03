Fine Sounds UK launches as high-end distributor for Sonus faber and McIntosh

McIntosh Group has launched Fine Sounds UK, a high-end audio distributor set to further develop the McIntosh and Sonus faber brands in the UK.

The new distribution company – a joint venture between the high-end audio group and Jordan Acoustics, McIntosh Laboratory’s British distributor of 15 years – will aim to broaden McIntosh’s and Sonus faber’s dealer base, making the brands “more accessible to UK consumers than ever before”, according to the distributor’s press release.

Both high-end audio brands are set to launch products in the latter half of this year.

The move marks the end of Sonus faber’s UK distribution by Absolute Sounds, with which it had a partnership for 34 years. It also sees Jordan Acoustics owner Tim Jordan named a director of Fine Sounds UK.

"After 15 successful years of working with Jordan Acoustics in the UK market, we felt this venture of creating Fine Sounds UK was the next logical step to strengthen our position in the market," said McIntosh Group CEO and McIntosh Laboratory President Charlie Randall.

