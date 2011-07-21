New from Denon is the £400 DHT-1312XP home cinema system, a 'just add Blu-ray player' package combining the company's entry-level AVR-1312 receiver with a dedicated SYS-1312 5.1-channel speaker set-up.

On sale next month, the system offers 3D passthrough, 5x110W output, and four-in-one-out HDMI connectivity.

The receiver is designed with minimal signal paths for the best video and audio quality, the company's Compressed Audio Restorer and four quick select buttons for easy access to different parameters for various inputs.

The compact speakers are finished in piano black, and come with a matching active subwoofer.

