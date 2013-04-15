New to the Denon headphone range are two on-ear models, starting from £129 – at each comes with its own dedicated app for smartphones.

The £129 AH-D321 (above) uses Denon's 2-Axis Ear Cup Design, giving 360-degree articulation for a comfortable fit, and an adjustable headband.

The headphones are described as being 'ideal for getting the most out of bass-heavy techno, trance, drum ’n’ bass tracks and other types of music with strong basslines,' and have a built-in control wheel and integrated microphone on the ear-cup.

They come complete with cable, 6.3mm-to-3.5mm adapter and a carrying pouch with karabiner, and have a dedicated smartphone app available.

The Denon Club App for AH-D321 'allows users to customise the listening experience by creating, storing, and sharing custom EQ curves. It features a real-time spectrum analyser, one touch access to song lyrics from the audio player, playlist creation and access to Internet radio.'

The £179 AH-D350 headphones include many features from the AH-D600, including the 2-Axis Ear Cup Design and pentagonal memory foam ear pads.

They're tuned for a flat response, and use glass fibre reinforced ear-cups, 4cm drivers with Neodymium magnets, and a non-tangle cable with built-in microphone and controls for iOS devices.

A carrying case with karabiner is included, and the headphones can be used with the Audio App for AH-D340 which allows playlist creation, spectrum analyser, the storage and sharing of EQ curves, a spectrum analyser and access to TuneIn internet radio stations.

It'll even update your Facebook/Twitter status!

Written by Andrew Everard

