Denon AVR-X1100W

Denon has released details of three new models from its 2014 X Series range of AV receivers.

The AVR-X1000 from last year remains unchanged as the entry level model in the range, £349, and is joined by the AVR-X1100W (pictured), £399, the AVR-X2100W, £499, and the AVR-3100W, £799.

There are details still to follow on the range's three high-end models, though we do know product names and prices - namely the AVR-X4100W, £1299, the AVR-X5200W, £1699, and the AVR-X7200W, £2399.

All of Denon's new 2014 AV receivers will share a number of features, including Bluetooth and wi-fi as standard, HDMI 2.0 with 4K 60fps capability and a brand new Eco Mode that'll save up to 50% of energy while the AVR is in use - previously this only worked when the receiver was in standby.

Spotify Connect will be present and correct across the board too, while format fans will be happy to see the that DSD and AIFF files are now supported as standard.

There will also be a brand new dedicated AVR app for phones and tablets, packing a new user interface and improved graphics, all with an aim to make set up and operation easier than ever.

Read on below for the details we have so far on the amps – we'll be updating it as we hear more.

Denon XVR-X1000

Release date: Out now (2013 model)

Price: £349

145W

5 channel amp

4+1 HDMI inputs with 3D support, HDMI out with ARC

Advanced Network capability

DLNA 1.5 certified

HDAudio streaming with gapless support

AirPlay audio streaming

vTuner internet radio

Flickr Photo Streaming

Front USB input: iPod/iPhone digital compatible

Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

Setup Assistant and 9 language Hybrid GUI for easy set-up and operation

Denon XVR-X1100W

Release date: July

Price: £399

(additional features over X1000)

7 channel amp

5+1 HDMI inputs (2 x 4K 60Hz)

2 x subwoofer preout

Improved front panel finish

Denon AVR-X2100W

Release date: July

Price: £499

(additional features over X1100)

150W

7+1 HDMI inputs, all 4K 60Hz

2 HDMI outputs

4K 30Hz Scaler

1080p Scaler

ISFccc calibration

Pure Direct

Advanced GUI

Zone 2 preout

Better remote

Denon AVR-X3100W

Release date: August

Price: £799

(additional features over X1100)

180W

4K 60Hz Scaler

DTS Neo:X 7.1

7.2 pre out

HDMI source to zone preout,

Zone HDMI out

2 coax digital in

Component video

DSD through HDMI

