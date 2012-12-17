Another day, another deal! For a limited time, Denon is offering a massive saving on its flagship AH-D7100 headphones.

The headphones have a recommended retail price of £1000 but are available now for £599, representing a fair old saving.

You can buy the headphones from Home AV Direct or via the whathifi.com shop.

The Denon AH-D7100 headphones – or 'Music Mania Artisan Headphones' – promise a reference standard personal listening experience with 50mm 'Free Edge Nano Fibre' drivers and real mahogany wood ear cups.

As well as the headphones, you get a free carrying case and a 3m cable with in-line remote. There's also a Denon Audio smartphone app, for Android and Apple iOS devices, which aims to deliver a high quality audio player and various EQ and playlist features.

