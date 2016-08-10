Clearaudio's Innovation Basic turntable joins three other models in the range, the Innovation, Innovation Compact and Master Innovation. The newest member of the family has a "resonance-optimised" chassis made of Panzerholz wood (said to be bullet-proof) and aluminium.

The iconic three-point design features a wood layer that can be natural or black-lacquered, while its aluminium layer can be silver or black. The platter is available in either clear acrylic or black high-density POM (Polyoxymethylene).

A decoupled high-torque DC motor drives a belt attached to the platter, and there's an infrared sensor that reads a microscopically-etched strobe ring to auto-correct the turntable's speed as it plays, ensuring a consistent rotation.

There are two tonearm mounting bases making the deck dual-tonearm capable. The Innovation Basic also features a Ceramic Magnetic Bearing, which gives it a lower spinning resistance and a lower noise floor compared to the traditional sintered bearing.

Excluding the tonearm and power supply, the Innovation Basic weighs 7.7kg and measures 42.8cm x 39cm x 12.5cm.

The Clearaudio Innovation Basic Wood costs £3400, while a slightly more expensive version with the black-lacquered chassis is £3550.

