Clarus cables now available in Australia, with updated versions on sale right now

Clarus Cables are now distributed in Australia by Global AV Sales Australia, which is the Australian arm of Global AV Sales, which is the International distributor for Tributaries cables.

“With more than 30 years of experience in the AV industry I know a good product when I hear one, and Clarus Cable is exceptional,” said Dave Williams, CEO at Global AV Sales, “and with Clarus having just released new Mk2 versions of two of its ranges, the timing could not have been better".

Williams is no stranger to the brand, because although his company has not previously distributed Clarus in Australia, Global AV Sales has been representing Clarus Cables internationally for more than five years.

Clarus Aqua MkII Balanced signal cable (Image credit: Clarus)

Williams says that a defining feature of Clarus Cables is their multi-gauge design which uses three differently-shaped insulated PCOCC conductors, together with connectors made from high conductivity Tellurium copper and military-grade Beryllium copper.

“These provide very low resistance and superior sound characteristics, resulting in an expanded soundstage as well as improved accuracy of bass, midrange and high frequencies,” he said.

One of the new MkII cables is Clarus Aqua MkII Bi-Wire speaker cable (pictured) which, like all other cables in Clarus’ range, is manufactured using oxygen-free pure copper manufactured using the Ohno continuous casting process (PCOCC).

Prices start at AU$3,798 for a complete set two metres in length. There’s also a new MkII version of the Clarus Aqua Balanced signal cable, which is terminated with XLR connectors. A one-metre long pair sells for AU$1,699 (RRP).

For more information, contact Global AV Sales Australia.