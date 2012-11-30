Chord Electronics has added a network music player to its flagship Reference line-up, in the form of the DSX1000. With prices starting from £7500 depending on finish, the new model uses the same digital architecture as the company's QBD76 HDSD DAC and Red Reference MkIII CD player.

This involves the use of a Field Programmable Gate Array to handle digital data decoding, clocking, WTA filtering and the 5th generation Pulse Array DAC, the DAC iself also getting a better power supply design and layout.

The player's streaming engine is directly coupled to the DAC. which re-clocks all incoming data to remove jitter, while the unit also has the same analogue volume control circuit found in the company's CPA8000 Reference preamplifier, allowing it be used straight into a power amplifier.

Fixed-level analogue outs are also provided, and the DSX1000 has balanced XLR and standard phono outputs.

The player can handle MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, ALAC (Apple Lossless) and FLAC files at up to 24-bit/192kHz, and the network connection is wired Ethernet.

A 3.5in colour display is provided, along with a cursor control system for manual control, and the DSX1000 can be driven by remote control, or using many of the UPnP apps available for iOS and Android devices.

A custom version of Songbook will also be available soon from the iTunes store, with Chord saying and Android version 'may also be available later on'.

Handbuilt in Kent, and featuring Chord's usual aircraft-grade aluminium chassis and casework, plus internal lighting, the DSX1000 is £7500 in standard finish, or nickel-plated for an extra £330.

