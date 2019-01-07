CES 2019: JBL unveils Live range of in-, on- and over-ear headphones

Following on from the arrival of four new pairs of truly-wireless in-ears, JBL has another headphone story for us at CES 2019. Say hello to the JBL Live range of headphones.

The line-up includes five models, starting with the top-of-the-range Live 650BTNC (pictured above). These £179.99/$199.95 over-ear headphones include Bluetooth connectivity, active noise-cancelling, touch controls, an aluminium finish, 20 hours of battery life and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Stepping down to the Live 500BT (£129.99/$149.95), these over-ears lose the noise-cancelling, but keep the smart features and touch controls mentioned above.

They also include JBL's TalkThru and Ambient Aware audio tech. TalkThru lowers the volume and increases your ability to hold a conversation with the headphones on. With Ambient Aware, listeners can allow more background noise into the headphones so they're more aware of what's going on around them. Battery life is 30 hours.

The Live 400BT (£99.99/$99.95) is the only on-ear model in the range. These headphones include TalkThru and Ambient Aware, support Alexa and Google Assistant and deliver around 24 hours of wireless BLuetooth audio.

Two in-ear models complete the Live line-up. The Live 200BT ($69.95) and Live 100 ($39.95). The 200BTs are a neckband design with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours of battery life, while the 100s are a no-frills, wired, in-ear design.

