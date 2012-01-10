Unlike its Korean rivals, LG and Samsung, Sony isn't going down the OLED route for its latest next-gen TV prototype, on display here at CES 2012 in Las Vegas.

Instead, it's developed a Crystal LED display, using individual ultrafine red, green and blue LEDs for each pixel – some six million of them in the 55in prototype.

Sony says that compared to its existing TVs, Crystal LED has around 3.5 times higher contrast, approximately 1.4 times wider color gamut, and approximately 10 times faster video image response time.

The company isn't giving up on OLED, but says while it will continue to work on the development and commercialisation of the technology, it will also 'work conscientiously to bring the Crystal LED Display to market'.

The prototype display has 1920x1080-pixel resolution, offers brightness of approximately 400cd/sq m, a viewing angle of 'approximately 180 degrees', and contrast described as 'more than measurable limit values'.

Power consumption for the 55in panel is 70W, and Sony expects it to be initially targeted at commercial and technical display applications.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook