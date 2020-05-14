Campfire Audio's Ara earbuds sport seven (yes, seven) balanced armature drivers

Fans of Campfire Audio's out-of-this-world earbuds, take note: there's a new kid on the block.

The Oregon-based headphones brand has just announced its spring 2020 product line-up, the headline grabber in which is the all-new Ara.

Ara's titanium shells house no fewer than seven balanced armature drivers in each earbud, with dual high, single mid and quad low drivers arranged inside the new solid-body internal acoustic chamber design. Campfire Audio says Ara is its most ambitious release to date – and we believe it.

Campfire Audio's Ara is available from today, priced at £1299 / $1299.

Campfire Audio's refreshed quintuple-driver Andromeda in-ears (Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio has also updated its quintuple-driver Andromeda earphones, marking the first significant refresh since the model was originally launched in 2016.

The new Andromedas (pictured above) have been updated with a new solid-body internal acoustic chamber, which the company says aids detail retrieval and improves vocal presence.

Included with the Andromeda 2020 is the new cork zipper case in green, to match the striking colour of the handmade driver housings.

Andromeda is available now, priced at £1099 / $1299.

Campfire Audio's new-look Solaris quad-driver in-ears (Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Last but in no ways least, Campfire Audio has refreshed its flagship Solaris quad-driver in-ears. The new Solaris is 20 per cent smaller than the original version, with a new all-black finish (gone is the striking 24K gold plated face plate), as well as a new 3D-printed internal acoustic chamber design.

There are also updates to the included accessories here, with a new ‘Super Smokey Litz’ silver plated copper cable fitted with moulded ear hooks (no memory wire) and a new handmade cork zipper case in brown.

Solaris is available now, priced at £1499 / $1499.

