Available to purchase later this month, the Bush Digital TV Recorder is a hub from which you send content to other internet-connected devices.

After recording a television programme (or watching while recording, as the recorder features dual HD tuners) the file is uploaded to the ShowDrive cloud. From there, it can be downloaded onto smartphones or tablets.

Online storage space comes at a price of £2 per month for 35 hours of HD content, or £6 per month for 350 hours. There is also a free one month trial for the service.

The UI for ShowDrive, on smartphone, TV and laptop

TV programmes are available through ShowDrive which, according to the company, has "instant live pause and resume between devices for a seamless viewing experience", as well as "intelligent playback" that automatically compresses and optimises the content for uninterrupted viewing.

It will also recommend other TV programmes that you might enjoy, based on your viewing history.

The Bush Digital TV Recorder will be available exclusively at Argos from the 30th August, priced £100.

