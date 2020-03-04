BT Sport app update brings new HDR feature onboard

BT Sport has today updated its smartphone and tablet app with new features, including wider HDR support.

While High Dynamic Range has been available on BT Sport's small-screen app since the start of the Premier League season via the standard video player, the new update sees the enhanced video player also carry HDR. That theoretically means the best BT Sport app experience is now even better, with HDR picture quality complementing the enhanced player’s existing interactive timeline, multiple-angle replays, in-game stats and VR360 features.

To benefit, you'll need a subscription to BT Sport Ultimate (the 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos-supporting tier) and a HDR-compatible Apple or Android device (such as OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8-S20 and iPhone 8-11) – and of course you'll need to update the app to the latest version.

This is the latest evidence of BT Sport pushing broadcast picture quality. Just last week the company teamed up with Samsung to deliver the UK's first live 8K HDR sports broadcast, and it's rumoured that a fully fledged 8K BT Sport service could be with us by the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Away from HDR, BT Sport has also improved the app's interface by implementing an ever-present menu allowing for easy navigation around the app, as well as a carousel layout for easier browsing. With the enhanced player, there's now better way to view stats and line-ups while viewing the live action, too.

