Globo Comunicacao & Participacoes has revealed that football fans will be given the chance to watch Ultra HD 4K coverage of this summer's World Cup final on 13th July.

The only drawback, however, is that you'll have to get yourself to Rio de Janeiro, where large outdoor, ultra high-definition TV screens are being built to give fans a "look at the future".

According to Bloomberg, Globo – the largest broadcasting group in Brazil – is working with both Sony and FIFA to showcase Ultra HD 4K technology in Rio's Jardim Botanico district.

The broadcaster is setting up 65in screens to broadcast the three matches being covered by Sony and FIFA in 4K, which includes the final and two other knockout games.

Ultra HD 4K coverage was successfully broadcast by Sony and FIFA at the Confederations Cup last year in Brazil, and expectations are high that the technology will take off this summer.

In addition to the three covered matches, a selection of games will feature in an Official 4K film that will be distributed online by FIFA using 4K distribution services after the tournament.

Meanwhile, in other World Cup-related news, Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo – the venue for the World Cup's first match this summer – has now opened following extensive redevelopment work.

Alongside the usual features of a football stadium, what makes this venue interesting to us is the huge LED display measuring 560ft x 66ft (170m x 20m) running along the facade. Think that's big? Check out our round-up of 14 of the world's biggest video screens...

by Pete Hayman

