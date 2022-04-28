Bonkers but beautiful: the boxless Kyron Gaia speakers are getting an upgrade

Aussie brand Kyron has unveiled the second iteration of its Gaia home speaker system – a striking boxless design that has won its share of awards in the past. The successor has been aptly dubbed Gaia - Evolution.

Kyron is a luxury audio brand that's been operating in Australia for over 20 years that's headed by a pair of professional musicians-turned-designers – Leon Suter and Lee Gray.

Each Gaia system is made to order, customised to suit the space in which it will be housed, and as such every Gaia system also includes installation and tuning from Kyron. With extra-rich touches like Italian leather and real gold highlights, the Gaia is just as much intended to be a showpiece as it is for delivering audio.

“We designed Gaia to be the most accurate and musically satisfying system on the planet,” says Chief Systems Architect and Co-Founder, Leon Suter. “Gaia creates a completely new class of sound system, where startling 3D, holographic sound meets luxurious and harmonious style.”

(Image credit: Kyron)

The new iteration (Gaia - Evolution) features a pair of special edition Kyron Mercury subwoofers to handle the extreme lows, each with their own Danish amplifier capable of 2,500W of power per amp.

It also, clearly, keeps its boxless design, with its 14 twelve-inch woofer drivers experiencing no unwanted colouration or loss of clarity that is typically inherent in speaker cabinets.

The newly designed preamp is twice as powerful as its predecessor when it comes to digital signal processing, allowing for extra computing power when employing Kyron's algorithms for phase and frequency response correction.

Some other features that are present include a new tweeter waveguide design and primary amplifiers that use technology from Dutch company Hypex. On top of that, customers can also expect all the custom care and attention to detail from the original Gaia, including the customer's choice of finishes such as Nappa leathers, Alcantara, precious metals and custom paints.

Head over to the Kyron Audio website for more details.