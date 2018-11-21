Black Friday TV deals: Save up to £300 on Samsung's 2018 4K Frame TVs

Black Friday 2018 is well and truly here with deals popping up in the lead up to the main event and likely way beyond. As such this is a great time to grab yourself a new TV, pair of speakers, headphones and plenty more besides.

But there's so much to pick from it's best to focus on one thing at a time, in this case there are some impressive savings to be made on Samsung's 2018 Frame TVs. Designed to hang like a picture frame this 4K HDR range boasts an Art Mode where you can use your own high-resolution images to adorn the digital canvas or display them through a subscription to Samsung's Art Store.

The 65in version of the Frame TV (UE65LS03) is down from £2499 to £2299, while the 55in version (UE55LS03) has been reduced from £1799 to £1499. You can also make a £200 saving on the 43in model (UE43LS03) which is now down to £999 from £1199.

