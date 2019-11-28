Best Black Friday speaker deal: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is £40 'til midnight

We'll get straight to the point because, at the time of going to press, you've only got four hours and change to take Amazon up on this incredible deal.

The five-star Ultimate Ears Wonderboom (which usually retails for just under £90) is now just £40 at Amazon thanks to Black Friday – but you have only until midnight tonight to buy one.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £89 £40 at Amazon

With a recommended retail price of £89, the Wonderboom is durable and fully waterproof – it even floats. It also offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Ultimate Ears is a class-leader in the portable Bluetooth speaker market and this original Wonderboom is highly worthy of your attention – an ideal travel/beach/camp/garden party companion for the summer – especially at this price.

Under intense review, we praised the Wonderboom's "clear midrange, good timing and solid bass", concluding, "The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker that's ready to take on the world."

At this price, we're pretty sure it's also ready to come home with you, or to be given to someone you love. Quick, though!

