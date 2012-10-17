Beats by Dr. Dre has expanded its range of audio products with a new wireless Bluetooth speaker, the Beats Pill, and a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones, called Beats Executive.

The Beats Pill has aptX Bluetooth, hopefully giving it a healthy chance of delivering decent sounding wireless audio, and tap-to-pair NFC functionality – a first for a wireless speaker.

It's portable, too, thanks to a rechargeable battery that's good for 8 hours of playback and, thanks to the inclusion of a built-in mic, you can also use it to make wireless voice calls. A 3.5mm line input completes the package.

The Beats Pill wireless Bluetooth speaker comes in red, white and black, trademark Beats style, and will sell for £170. More colour options are set to follow.

Also new is another set of Beats by Dre headphones, the £270 active-noise cancelling Beats Executive, which follows in the footsteps of the infamous Beats Pro headphones.

Aiming to deliver a "distinctive, sophisticated design", the Beats Executive use premium materials such as a soft leather headband alongside aluminium and stainless steel components.

The headphones come with an iOS compatible microphone cable and offer full phone control functionality with an Apple iPhone.

Available in silver, the Beats Executive is on sale now for £270. We'll bring you reviews of both the Beats Pill speaker and Beats Executive headphones as soon as possible.

Check out all of our Headphones reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook