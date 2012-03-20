BBC iPlayer is available on Microsoft's Xbox Live platform from today, meaning that the Beeb's popular video-on-demand service is now on all major gaming platforms in the UK.

Xbox owners will be able to catch up on their favourite BBC programmes using the familiar BBC iPlayer interface.

And Xbox 360 users with Kinect will, for the first time, be able to search for and play programmes using hand gestures and voice recognition.

Daniel Danker, BBC general manager, programmes and on-demand says: "Given the BBC's goal to reach its entire audience, I'm particularly excited that the BBC will be bringing iPlayer to all Xbox users at no extra cost as part of Xbox Live's free membership."

BBC iPlayer will also be launched on Sky later this year. It is already on 450 platforms and devices including Virgin Media, BT Vision, FreeSat, Freeview, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Wii and many smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Check out the BBC video below to see a demo of the service on Xbox 360.

