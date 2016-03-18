Following the arrival of a B&O DAC module for the LG G5, LG has returned the favour by entering into partnership with B&O to supply OLED panels for forthcoming B&O OLED TVs.

Tue Mantoni, B&O CEO, said: "This partnership with LG will enable Bang & Olufsen to stay at the forefront of innovation in the TV category. It will address B&O’s key challenges related to scale and complexity."

The first OLED TV from the Danish manufacturer is expected in 2017, but while LG will make the panel, B&O will still have free reign to focus on the design, acoustics and how it can integrate with other smart devices around the home.

We’ve previously reviewed the BeoVision Avant 55 and praised its gorgeous looks and intuitive features, but its screen performance let it down and it couldn’t fully support 4K content. Hopefully the LG partnership will see those problems addressed.

So allow us to start salivating at what B&O might deliver, not least with the eye-popping 90th anniversary BeoLab 90 speakers fresh in our memory...

Source: Finanz Nachrichten