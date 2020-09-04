Bang & Olufsen to restore 1972 Beogram 4000 turntables and other 'classics'

2020 has been quite a year for a renovation project (if little else), and Bang & Olufsen is jumping on the bandwagon and undertaking one of its own.

The Danish brand is launching a project that will see it restore some of its most iconic heritage designs from the past decades. The first products to get the refurbishment treatment will be the Beogram 4000 series turntables, which were designed in 1972 by Jacob Jensen, B&O's chief product designer at the time.

The electronically controlled decks were notable for their electronic tangential pick-up arm, which moved at a straight angle from the end of the record player to ensure records were always played at the correct angle.

(Image credit: B&O)

To refurbish the Beograms, Bang & Olufsen disassembled and inspected them in its manufacturing factory in Struer, before restoring the mechanical and electronic internals so that they can be integrated with current technology and be fit for a modern home.

“Every single part of the refurbishing process is done by hand, so you can only imagine the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into every single turntable. During this process, our engineers and designers came up with brilliant ideas that reimagine some elements of the turntable, while staying true to the original design intent. We cannot wait to share these details when the turntable is ready for re-launch later this year,” says B&O product manager Mads Kogsgaard Hansen.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but the recreated Beogram 4000 series turntables are expected to launch in limited quantities by the end of this year.

We'll have reimagined Beovox CX 100 speakers next please, B&O.

MORE:

Bowers & Wilkins celebrates 25 years with Anniversary Edition 600 Series speakers

IFA 2020 Special Edition: all the news and highlights

Best B&O headphones 2020