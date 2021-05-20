B&O Beosound Explore wireless speaker is built for the great outdoors

With freedom ever-nearing and summer in sight, the arrival of Bang & Olufsen's new outdoor Bluetooth speaker is a timely one. The B&O Beosound Explore is built to withstand the elements – it's IP67 waterproof and dustproof (meaning it's completely dust-tight and can withstand immersion in up to a metre of water for up to 30 minutes) and has a scratch-resistant, twice-anodised aluminium chassis that flies the flag for durability.

It also has an aluminium carabiner to hang it from your rucksack during hikes, along with an integrated strap. And at just 631g, it shouldn't weigh you down.

Despite all this ruggedness, the Beosound Explore promises to deliver the signature B&O sound through dual 1.8-inch drivers. The grill is cut in 360-degree lines to offer omnidirectional sound, so everyone around the campfire should get a face full of music.

(Image credit: B&O)

Its design is apparently "reminiscent of forests, glaciers and fjords typically found in Scandinavian landscapes", and the speaker comes in Black Anthracite, Green or Grey Mist finishes. We think it looks rather swish. Handily, its top-mounted controls are also easily usable when wearing gloves.

With up to 27 hours of playing time from a single charge, too, it should last the length of your whole excursion, from the early excitement right through to the "why did I ever agree to this?" stage.

The Black Anthracite and Green finishes are available now, while the Grey Mist model is coming this summer. It costs £169 (€199).

Will it earn a spot in our list of best Bluetooth speakers? Stay tuned to find out...

MORE:

Check out the best B&O speakers and best outdoor speakers around

Time to take cinema outdoors? Here's how to set up an outdoor projector in your garden

Apple's wireless audio tech explained: Apple AirPlay 2: compatible devices, features and how to use it