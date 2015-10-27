Thankfully, the latest Blu-ray players let you have your cake and eat it, with wide disc compatibility joined by web-based streaming. What we have here are the three best Blu-ray players of the year. Whatever your budget, you’ll find something to suit your requirements.

Product of the Year goes to the Panasonic DMP-BDT370 (pictured above), which is also the best Blu-ray player under £150. Why? Because this is top tier-stuff for £100. What you get is excellent performance alongside some of the features that we’d expect in more expensive players: 4K upscaling, network connectivity – and both Netflix and Amazon Video. An absolute bargain.

Sony’s track record for great Blu-ray players is scarily consistent. This one goes to the Sony BDP-S7200, Award-winner last year, so good that it didn’t get replaced this year. The only thing that has changed is the lower price, which means you get more for your money. On top of being a great Blu-ray player, it’s great with CDs and even SACDs - it can handle pretty much everything you throw at it.

It is a bold move to put out a £900 Blu-ray player, but the Cambridge CXU is no ordinary Blu-ray spinner. This sleek yet robust slab of aluminium does wonders with the picture, digging up every ounce of dynamism on your Blu-ray. The real treat is the sound - music is taut, well-timed and beautifully fluid, while film soundtracks are immersive and impactful. This premium player is a real cut above.

