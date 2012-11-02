This dinky little devices is the new £199 Maestro-50 digital amplifier from AVA Media.

It's designed for use with Apple TV and other network media players, using PurePath digital technology to deliver 50W per channel. Just hook it up to your streaming device or player (such as a PS3), add a pair of speakers and you're good to go.

The amp takes a PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) digital audio signal and processes the data in a completely digital environment, rather than using a conventional digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), until the final stage when it's sent to the speakers.

The Maestro-50's solid aluminium chassis is manufactured in the UK, and features a 'pop out, push in' volume control on the front panel.

Round the back you'll find speaker connections, a subwoofer line out, coaxial and optical digital connections for hooking up your network player and a mains power switch.

Power consumption in standby is claimed to be less than 1W, and a mini optical digital adapter for the Apple AirPort Express is included as standard.

The Maestro-50 digital amp is available for pre-order from today, from Pure Audio Stream and other specialist retailers, with shipping from December 12th.

