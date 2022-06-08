Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 is coming to Sydney next April

Hold onto your hi-fis, folks, a brand-new hi-fi show is coming to Sydney next April.

Brought to you by Australian Hi-Fi, What Hi-Fi? and Sound+Image magazines, the Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 will celebrate the latest and greatest in the hi-fi and AV industry, giving visitors the opportunity to see and hear a range of products from all around the world.

The show will take place on Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023 at the Novotel Sydney Central, a 4.5-star boutique hotel in an easily accessible CBD location right in the heart of the city.

There will be around 40 exhibitors showcasing over 100 brands, including Yamaha, Sonus Faber, McIntosh, Goldman, Elementi Audio, Kyron Audio, Vivid Audio, Pioneer, Onkyo, Klipsch, Perreaux, and more – all armed with their latest audio wares to display and demo. Plus, the dedicated teams behind the three magazines that bring you the latest equipment reviews, news and features all year round will be on-hand to answer any questions you may have.

So, consider this an open invitation to you, dear readers, to join us Sydneysiders in The Emerald City next autumn to have some fun, make some music, and help people find their sound. Join us, and together we’ll make audio come alive!

Ticketing information will follow in due course, so for now all you have to do is ring those dates in your calendar.

