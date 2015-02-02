The M-CDT is the latest addition to the LAB Series of Audiolab products, sitting alongside the M-DAC, Q-DAC and M-PWR.

The new transport features a slot-loading mechanism and an onboard digital decoder. This decoder works via digital coax and optical outputs to "deliver maximum versatility".

Trigger In and Out links allow for remote power switching, ideal for installation environments and also useful for set-ups that make use of other LAB Series components.

Audiolab says the M-CDT delivers "exceptional" audio performance and "punches way beyond its 2.9kg weight".

The Audiolab M-CDT is available now in a choice of silver or classic Audiolab black for £399. See the Audiolab website for more information.

