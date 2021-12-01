Audio-Technica unveils colourful and strikingly square affordable earbuds

Just in time to make it onto your Christmas wish-list, Audio-Technica has announced a colourful and strikingly square ATH-SQ1TW true wireless earphone proposition.

Your choice of six foodie finishes comprises: Blueberry, Caramel, Popsicle, Cupcake, Black, and White, and each colourway extends to the charging case, charging cable and even the eartips for a premium-looking package.

Not content with simply adding a dash of style to your wireless listening experience, the ATH-SQ1TW offers exclusive 5.8mm drivers boasting a clear, powerful sound and a Low Latency mode to promote perfect sync whether you are enjoying music, games, or videos.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica )

The ATH-SQ1TW also promise an "IPX4-equivalent" splashproof design and plenty of user-friendly features. The headphones automatically turn on when they are removed from the case, then power down and begin charging when you pop them back in.

Touch controls built into the earbuds will also allow you to play or pause music, skip between tracks, answer calls, and adjust the volume directly from the earphones, without having to dig out your phone.

A hear-through feature uses the built-in microphone to capture ambient sounds, giving you the option to remain aware of your surroundings during use, and the Sidetone function should enable you to hear your own voice and environmental sounds through the microphone for natural call audio.

Google Fast Pair is also onboard, for one-touch pairing with Android devices, and you can enjoy up to 6.5 hours of use with the headphones fully charged, plus an additional 13 hours of juice from the charging case, for a total of 19.5 hours.

Charging for just 15 minutes (or thereabouts) when the case is plugged in provides around 60 minutes of continuous playback too.

The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW will be available from today, Wednesday 1st December, priced £79.99/ €89 (approximately $106 or AU$150).

