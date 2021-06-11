Audio Pro adds portable P5 wireless speaker to multi-room range

Audio Pro has a great track record when it comes to making the best wireless speakers, but now it's turned its hand to truly portable models. Behold the Audio Pro P5, the firm's first speaker that's small enough to fit in a handbag.

The firm has been one of the most consistent of recent years when it comes to making great multi-room speakers. The C3, C10 and T3+ have all picked up four- or five-star scores in our reviews, which is why this new rival to the best portable speakers is so enticing.

Measuring 22 x 10cm, the P5 is a bit bigger than the Amazon Fire 7 tablet, so will easily slip into a decent-sized handbag, tote bag or backpack. Despite these diminutive dimensions, Audio Pro claims the P5 still offers "the powerful sound Audio Pro is known for". Don't expect C10 levels of bass, but we have high hopes for solid sound nevertheless.

It's wind- and rain-resistant, but not fully waterproof, like some Bluetooth speakers. So you can take it to the beach or pool, but don't drop it in the water. The wrist strap should help avoid that.

The P5 is available from Tuesday 15th June and will cost £140 ($150). That's pricier than our current Bluetooth champ, the JBL Flip 5, so it will be interesting to see how the two compare. We'll bring you a full review as soon as we can.

MORE:

Check out the best Bluetooth speakers around

See what all the buzz is about: Audio Pro multiroom system review

These are the best outdoor speakers available