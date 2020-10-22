Audio Pro G10 wireless speaker combines Google Assistant, Cast and AirPlay 2

Audio Pro has made smart speakers before, such as its excellent Addon C5A, but they have used Amazon's Alexa personal assistant. However, its new wireless speaker, the G10, opts for Google Assistant instead.

Google-flavoured voice control isn't the only trick up its sleeve, though: it also has Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2 onboard for easy streaming. These moves are in response to customer demand, according to Audio Pro.

Jens Henriksen, the firm's CCO, claims customers have voiced a "rising requirement" for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. "Whilst still creating a speaker with this compatibility, we thought it appropriate to go all the way with the additional integration of the Google Assistant feature, allowing users convenient voice-activated control over their audio, simply by speaking to it," he says.

The G10, which adopts the 'new look' Audio Pro aesthetic introduced in the A10, can form a wireless multi-room system with other Google Cast-enabled speakers. Alternatively, Audio Pro's own multi-room platform can group up multiple Audio Pro products, too.

The speaker is small enough to find a space for in most rooms, and will even fit on a ceiling rail (something Audio Pro claims it's seeing a rising demand for in people's homes).

The G10 is also a harbinger of things to come: Audio Pro has committed to using Google Cast and AirPlay 2 in its future wireless speakers.

The Audio Pro G10 will go on sale in mid-November for £225 ($250, €250).

