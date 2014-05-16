Astell & Kern have unveiled two new high-res music players at the Munich High End Show. The news follows on from the announcement that Qobuz are to launch a dedicated app for A&K's players, which will allow for direct high-res audio downloads.

The AK100 II, (not to be confused with the AK100 Mk II) and AK120 II (above) have been styled to match the company's flagship AK240, which was announced earlier this year at CES. They also use a similar Android-based interface.

The AK100 II uses the same Cirrus Logic DAC from the AK240 and features a 3.31in WVGA (480 x 800) screen.

There's also DSD playback (converted to PCM), Wifi streaming, microSD card slot (which supports up to 128GB cards), an optical output and 64GB of internal memory.

The AK120 II adds a second Cirrus Logic DAC (so there's one each for left and right channels), and gets a boost in storage to 128GB. Pricing is yet to be announced, but both players are due to go on sale later this summer.

MORE: Astell & Kern AK100 Mk II review

by Andy Madden

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook