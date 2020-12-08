Apple Music now available on Google Assistant smart speakers

Google Assistant-powered speakers – including Google's own recently launched Nest Audio – now have access to Apple Music. Apple's streaming proposition can now be set as a speaker's default music service, and can be activated and controlled by your voice.

Apple Music can also be played on multiple Google Assistant speakers simultaneously for a multi-room effect, just as is the case with other streaming services like Spotify or YouTube Premium.

This update, which started rolling out on Google Assistant speakers yesterday in the UK, US, France, Germany and Japan, brings Google's smart speakers in line with Amazon's Echo range, which have supported Apple Music since 2018. The only services currently missing from Google Assistant speakers are Amazon Music and Tidal.

