If you care about quality, then you know the old adage: 'rubbish in, rubbish out'. It's no good having a great-sounding system if the quality of your content isn't up to scratch.

And at a time when many of us are streaming at least some of our music and TV, that means taking care to pick the best streaming service. Or to let us do it for you.

Tidal is our choice for best music streaming service, beating the likes of Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify.

It's mainly about sound quality. Not only was Tidal one of the first services to offer lossless, CD-quality streams, it has since added high-resolution audio in the form of Tidal Masters. For £20 per month, we think that's great value.

The app is easy to use, the music library is wide and varied, and there's still a £10 per month standard option if you're not convinced by lossless audio. While other services also offer lossless streams, we think Tidal is the best all-round music package.

Netflix grabs more of the headlines for its TV and movies, but our best video streaming service Award goes to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon's video streaming service has matured into what is now an excellent and unique offering.

It has a huge library of new, old and exclusive content, and offers plenty of 4K and HDR material. You can subscribe monthly, as has become the norm for music and movie services, or bundle the service into Amazon Prime and get a host of other Amazon-related benefits too.

It's a fast-changing landscape but, right now, Amazon Prime Video is a worthy winner.

MORE: Awards 2017: Best streaming services

MORE: What Hi-Fi? Awards 2017 winners